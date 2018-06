Photograph provided Jun 20 showing Mexican Denise Dresser during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Jun 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican political commentator Denise Dresser presented this week a book cataloguing what she views as the main mistakes of the administration of outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Though focused on the incumbent's 2012-2018 term, "Mexican Manifesto" also looks at events leading up to the Peña Nieto presidency, such as a loss of independence on the part of the body that administers elections.