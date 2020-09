Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on 15 September 2020 displays his petition for a referendum on potential graft trials of five of his predecessors. The document was delivered to the Senate later that day for the purpose of organizing the plebiscite. EPA-EFE/Mexican presidency

Mexico's president on Tuesday unveiled and signed an initiative for a referendum on whether his predecessors should be investigated and potentially put on trial for corruption.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decided to send that initiative to the Senate because a signature-gathering drive is running out of time to obtain the required total of 1.6 million.