The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during a morning press conference in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on April 05,2019. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) of Mexico, Luis Crecencio Sandoval (R) with the president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L), at a morning press conference April 5, 2019, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state Mexico. EPA- EFE/Francisco Guasco

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that the National Guard will be headed by an active-duty military officer and he did not rule out including retired military men among its top leadership.

"Next week, we will announce the members of the general staff and the National Guard. It will be an active-duty soldier," said the leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) at his morning press conference.