Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his morning press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, describes as successful the meeting his Foreign Secretary had with the US government in Washington, where they discussed the progress made under the migration accord signed last June 7. EFE-EPA/Presidency of Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this Wednesday described as successful the meeting his Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard had with the US government in Washington, where they discussed the progress made under the migration accord signed last June 7.

During his morning press conference, the Mexican president said the meeting on Tuesday in Washington "reached agreement" on the subject of migration, which is to keep developing a policy of "friendship" and "to put confrontation aside."