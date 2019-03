The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during his morning press conference on March 29, 2019, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that the educational overhaul enacted by predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto was part of a package of policies imposed from abroad.

"These are recipes applied abroad. The energy, tax, labor and educational reforms ... it's an agenda imposed from abroad to be implemented by subordinated governments," the leftist head of state said during his daily morning press conference.