The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Friday, 15 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Mexican Presidency/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that he supports the decision of the Mexican Attorney General's Office not to prosecute a former defense secretary accused by the United States of colluding with drug traffickers.

"Yesterday the Attorney General's Office resolved that the accusation fabricated against Gen. (Salvador) Cienfuegos by the US agency responsible for the battle against drugs, by the DEA," the president, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.