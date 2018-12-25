Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday confirmed the deaths in a helicopter crash of Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, and expressed his condolences to their relatives.
"Personally, my deepest condolences to the relatives of Sen. Rafael Moreno Valle and his wife, Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso. As president, I take on the commitment to investigate the causes (of the crash); tell the truth about what happened and to act accordingly," wrote the president on his Twitter account.