Authorities investigate the area where the remains of the helicopter carrying Governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso, and her husband, ex-governor of Puebla Rafael Moreno Valle, in Puebla, Mexico, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

Combined photographs dated Jan. 15, 2017, showing former Puebla state Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle (l) and dated Dec. 14, 2018, showing current Gov. Martha Erika Alonso. The pair - who were married - died in a helicopter crash in Mexico on Dec. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Hilda Rios

Authorities investigate the area where the remains of the helicopter carrying Governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso, and her husband, ex-governor of Puebla Rafael Moreno Valle, in Puebla, Mexico, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday confirmed the deaths in a helicopter crash of Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, and expressed his condolences to their relatives.

"Personally, my deepest condolences to the relatives of Sen. Rafael Moreno Valle and his wife, Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso. As president, I take on the commitment to investigate the causes (of the crash); tell the truth about what happened and to act accordingly," wrote the president on his Twitter account.