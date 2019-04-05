Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado speaks during a morning press conference in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on 05 April 2019. Obrador denied that there is a 'confrontation' between his government and the United States, after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denied Friday that his government is at odds with the administration of US President Donald Trump, who is threatening to levy tariffs on Mexican imports if the Aztec nation doesn't do more to stop the flow of drugs and undocumented migrants.

"Our relationship is good, we do not have a confrontation with the United States government, there is financial stability and that is what the data shows," Lopez Obrador told a press conference in the western city of Guadalajara.