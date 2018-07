The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), greets one of his followers in Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Assemblage of photos showing the members of the future Cabinet of the president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: (L-R) Olga Sanchez Cordero; Javier Jimenez Aspriu; Alejandra Fausto Guerrero; Esteban Moctezuma; Graciela Marquez Colin; Victor Manuel Villalobos; Hector Vasconcelos; Rocio Nahle Garcia; Luisa Maria Alcalde; Carlos Manuel Urzua; Josefa Gonzalez; Roman Guillermo; Jorge Carlos Alcocer; Maria Luisa Albores; Miguel Torruco, and Irma Erendira Sandoval, Dec. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

Made up of nine men and eight women, the future Cabinet of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador includes people who may not have much experience in government, although they are experts in their fields.

On Dec. 15, 2017, three days after Lopez Obrador launched his presidential bid, he released a list of people who would serve as his top aides if he were elected.