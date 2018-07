The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Foreign Secretary-designate Marcelo Ebrard attend a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Sunday that he sent US President Donald Trump a letter detailing a list of policy proposals to decrease migration and address bilateral problems.

The letter was delivered to the US delegation headed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who visited Mexico on July 13 to meet with Lopez Obrador.