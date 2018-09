Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (2-L), speaks on Sept. 26, 2018, alongside interior secretary-designate Olga Sanchez Cordero (L) and Maria Elena Guerrero (2R) and Epifanio Alvarez (R), relatives of two of the 43 trainee teachers who went missing four years earlier on a night of violence in Iguala, southern Mexico. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Mexico's president-elect met Wednesday with the parents of 43 trainee teachers who went missing on a night of violence four years ago and promised them he would ensure a truth commission is established to investigate those disappearances.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will take office in December, said he would create the investigative commission even if the Mexican courts do not hand down a final ruling in favor of establishing such a body.