President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during his morning press conference Feb. 22,2019, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sáahenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hailed on Friday the Mexican Senate's unanimous approval of a proposed constitutional amendment authorizing the establishment of a National Guard under civilian command.

"We are very pleased with the approval of the creation of a National Guard," he said during his daily morning press conference.