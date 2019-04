Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) argues with journalist Jorge Ramos (R) about homicide rates in the country, during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 12, 2019. Ramos asked the President for strategies to reduce the homicide rates, which has been increased in 13,5 percent during the first months of the year. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

"I don't want to get caught up in any debate with the president of the United States," Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said here Friday, stressing the "mutual respect" that exists between the two nations.

"We shouldn't fight with the government of the United States. There has been a policy of relationship and mutual respect that I regard highly," the leftist president said during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace.