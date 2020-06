Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on 29 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Mexican president's office

Mexico is ready to move past the coronavirus crisis and get its economy growing again, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said here Monday in his regular morning press conference.

"We're ready to move on from the pandemic and we need to reactivate the economy, get past the economic recession, the drop that the coronavirus produced in the world economy," the head of state said.