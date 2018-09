The President of Mexico (c), led the lifting of the flag 19 de septiembre de 2018 honoring the victims of the Sept. 19 earthquakes that ocurred with a 32 year difference on 1985 and 2017 in Mexico City(Mexico). EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday led a ceremony to honor victims of the earthquake that struck this capital on Sept. 19, 1985, killing at least 5,000 people.

At 7:19 am, the same time that the magnitude-8.1 earthquake occurred 33 years ago, the Mexican flag was lowered to half-staff in the middle of the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square.