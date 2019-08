Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on 22 August 2019, discussing among other things his claim that the political opposition is trying to stymie his much-touted project to build a new civil airport for Mexico City on the Santa Lucia military base. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday complained that the political opposition has been engaging in "legal sabotage" against the new Santa Lucia airport via about 100 judicial measures seeking to block its construction.

"There are cases where there's a kind of legal sabotage going on, for example in the measures against the Santa Lucia airport," Lopez Obrador, with the leftist National Regeneration Movement, or Morena, said at his regular morning press conference.