Mexico's new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Monday that he had agreed with his security cabinet to maintain protection for journalists and social activists, his remarks coming in response to a press question regarding the first reporter killed during his tenure, which began on Dec. 1.
During a press conference, which took place after a meeting with security officials, the president was asked about the murder of journalist Jesus Alejandro Marquez Jimenez in the western state of Nayarit.