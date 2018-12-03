Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the signing of a presidential decree to create a truth commission to investigate the case of Ayotzinapa, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Courtesy image of Jesus Alejandro Marquez Jimenez, who was murdered on Sunday and found in a sugar cane field in the town of Xalisco, Nayarit. EPA-EFE/Editorial use only.

Mexico's new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Monday that he had agreed with his security cabinet to maintain protection for journalists and social activists, his remarks coming in response to a press question regarding the first reporter killed during his tenure, which began on Dec. 1.

During a press conference, which took place after a meeting with security officials, the president was asked about the murder of journalist Jesus Alejandro Marquez Jimenez in the western state of Nayarit.