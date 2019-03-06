President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador participates in a press conference on March 6, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, during which he said that declassified intelligence documents published by the press contained "falsehoods," such as allegations that he was close to communist organizations. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that the declassified intelligence documents published by the Mexican press contained "falsehoods," such as allegations that he was close to communist organizations.

"Lots of stuff is made up. For example, they say that I was a member of the communist party while I was director of the INI (National Indigenous Institute) and that I supported and financed that party," the 65-year-old Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.