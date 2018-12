Courtesy image of the Mexican government: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that the Mexican government does not engage in wiretapping and he urged people to use their telephones without fear. Mexico City, Mexico. Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mexican presidency/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that the Mexican government does not engage in wiretapping and he urged people to use their telephones without fear.

"Regarding espionage, it's all over. You can talk on the telephone in tranquility. There are no swallows on the wire anymore, at least as far as the federal government is concerned," he said during his daily morning press conference.