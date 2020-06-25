Mexico's head of state confirmed on Wednesday that it is very likely he will meet with President Donald Trump in Washington in the near future, saying the purpose of the gathering will be to mark the launch of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
"It's very likely that I'll go to Washington and meet with President Trump, and that'll be soon," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a press conference the day after the US leader said he would be receiving his Mexican counterpart at the White House.