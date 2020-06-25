Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his morning news conference on 24 June 2020 at Mexico City's National Palace that he will travel to Washington in the near future to meet with US President Donald Trump. EPA-EFE/Mexican president's office

Mexico's head of state confirmed on Wednesday that it is very likely he will meet with President Donald Trump in Washington in the near future, saying the purpose of the gathering will be to mark the launch of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"It's very likely that I'll go to Washington and meet with President Trump, and that'll be soon," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a press conference the day after the US leader said he would be receiving his Mexican counterpart at the White House.