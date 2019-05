Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, speaks at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 31, 2019, a day after the president of the United States, Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico unless it puts a halt to the flow of undocumented migrants from Central America. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows reporters a letter he sent to US President Donald Trump after a US threat to impose tariffs. The US says it will impose escalating tariffs on its neighbor unless it does more to halt the flow of US-bound undocumented migrants. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico's president said Friday he is confident the United States will desist from its threat to impose tariffs on the Aztec nation.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday night the US will impose escalating tariffs on Mexico unless it takes aggressive steps to stop the flow of illegal migrants from Central America.