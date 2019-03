Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), and the secretary of education, Esteban Moctezuma (c), participated during a press conference on March 21, 2019, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that his administration is committed to abolishing the educational overhaul enacted under his predecessor and urged teachers to end protests that are preventing Congress from addressing the issue.

"I reaffirm my commitment to cancel the poorly-named educational reform," the head of the leftist Morena party said during his daily morning press conference.