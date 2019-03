The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, speaks during his morning conference on Tuesday at the National Palace, in Mexico City March 19, 2019. EPA- EFE/Mario Guzmán

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed Tuesday a letter pledging not to seek a change to Mexico's constitution that would allow him to seek a second term.

"We are going to sign a document, a commitment to the people of Mexico. I will read it and I will sign it so it can be published and there is proof," he said during his morning press conference.