The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, offers a press conference at the Treasury room of the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that he will return 29 percent of his first paycheck because his executive order reducing the presidential salary by 60 percent to 108,000 pesos ($5,375) a month had yet to be applied when the check was issued.

During his daily morning press conference, he said that in his first two weeks as leader of the nation he received 76,159 pesos ($3,790), of which he returned 22,313 pesos ($1,110).