Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman leaves the US federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, after her husband was found guilty of drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping and money laundering. EFE-EPA/KEVIN HAGEN

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he plans to visit the home town of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to promote development and make the point that the people of Badiraguato are not responsible for the actions of the notorious former resident.

"I think that towns should not be stigmatized," the president said during his daily morning press conference. "Badiraguato is a town with history and many people who deserve respect live there."