Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 16, 2019. Lopez Obrador talked about employment and his austerity plans for the Government. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday touted the creation of more than 269,000 jobs in the first quarter, saying he would win the "wager" he has with financial experts, who are forecasting low economic growth in Mexico.

"According to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the number of covered workers increased in the January-March quarter ... and 269,143 jobs were created," the president said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.