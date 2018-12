Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center) on Dec. 12, 2018, presented an initiative at Mexico City's National Palace, the seat of the federal executive, aimed at repealing an education overhaul implemented by his predecessor and replacing it with a new plan guaranteeing access to free education at all levels. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (right) on Dec. 12, 2018, presented an initiative at Mexico City's National Palace, the seat of the federal executive, aimed at repealing an education overhaul implemented by his predecessor and replacing it with a new plan guaranteeing access to free education at all levels. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented an initiative here Wednesday aimed at repealing an education overhaul implemented by his predecessor and replacing it with a new plan guaranteeing access to free education at all levels.

The leftist head of state said the 2013 constitutional overhaul carried out during Enrique Peña Nieto's 2012-2018 administration was in reality a punitive "labor reform," referring to its much-criticized compulsory teacher-evaluation component.