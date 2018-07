US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Mexico City after a meeting on July 13, 2018, at which Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto asked the US delegation to expedite the reunification of migrant families separated at the border. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Friday asked a US government delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to expedite the reunification of migrant families separated at the border.

"The president asked the secretary of state for the rapid reunification of families separated at the border, while noting the need to find a permanent alternative that prioritizes the well-being and rights of those minors," Peña Nieto's office said in a bulletin after a meeting behind closed doors.