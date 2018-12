The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and first lady Beatriz Gutierrez Mueller attending the inauguration of the Tabasco state governor in Villahermosa on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE-EPA/PRESIDENCIA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he is determined to deliver improvements to Mexico's public health system in the near future.

"I have set myself the goal, the challenge, to improve all that makes up the public health system, and I'm going to achieve it," he said in Villahermosa, capital of his native state of Tabasco, where he traveled for the inauguration of Gov. Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez.