Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at a press conference at the Salon Tesoreria of the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged Friday to ensure justice and protection for journalists after a second reporter was killed during his first week in office.

"We're aware there must be justice and protection for journalists," Lopez Obrador said in his morning press conference.