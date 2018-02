Rescuers tend to the occupants of the overturned van that carried presidential hopeful Marichuy Patricio, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Perez

Indigenous presidential hopeful Marichuy Patricio is in stable condition after being involved in a traffic accident, the Mexican government said Thusday.

In a message posted on Twitter, Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete said the candidate's injuries were not life-threatening.