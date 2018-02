Mexican presidential pre-campaigns end on Sunday without any clear proposals from the candidates or changes in the polls, which continue to put left-leaning Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ahead, analysts told EFE Saturday.

The 59-day pre-campaigns have been marked more by the criticizing and disparaging of rivals rather than by the depth of the candidates' proposals, Mexican researcher Jose Antonio Crespo, of the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics (CIDE), told EFE.