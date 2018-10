Journalist Lydiette Carrion, the author of "La fosa de agua" about the disappearances and murders of young women in Mexico's central same-named state, speaks with EFE in an interview in Mexico City on Oct. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Journalist Lydiette Carrion gathers in her book "La fosa de agua" (The grave of water) her research into the disappearances and murders of women in Mexico's central same-named state, cases about which - she said - the "concrete truth" must be uncovered.

"Where are the teenagers who have disappeared? Who took them? What happened to them? Where are they?" asked Carrion in an interview with EFE.