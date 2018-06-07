Ana Cristina Ruelas (R), head of the press freedom group Article 19, and Manuel Camacho, president of La Doblevida public relations agency, speak during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico is the most dangerous country in the Americas for journalists, leading many reporters to speak up and demand that the candidates vying to win the July 1 presidential election pledge to address violence against the press.

"Unfortunately, we have not seen any of the candidates present a clear and specific proposal to stop attacks against the press and guarantee the right to freedom of expression," Ana Cristina Ruelas, head of the press freedom group Article 19, said during a press conference Wednesday in Mexico City.