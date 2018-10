Mexico City, Oct 19. Courtesy photo by PGR, Attorney's Office (Original image edited by government institution). An administrative employee at a kindergarten was arrested Friday on suspicion of having sexually abused 37 children, Mexican authorities said. EFE

An arrest warrant was issued based on evidence that the suspect, identified as Ramon M, abused a 3-year-old student, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.