Photo sent Sept. 18 2018, by the Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) showing the Mexican scientists who create nutritious edible flatware in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/IPN/

Researchers at Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) have created edible flatware high in nutritional content, the university said Tuesday.

The cutlery is a new alternative that has nutrients like antioxidants; essential amino acids; vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 and E; sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc and selenium; and monosaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, the IPN said in a statement.