A view of burning vehicles used to block roads and impede security forces' efforts to arrest the suspected leader of a fuel-theft racket in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. The roadblocks were set up on March 5, 2019, on roads in municipalities adjacent to the community of Santa Rosa de Lima. EPA-EFE/Victor Garcia

Mexico's president on Wednesday offered his assessment of an operation now under way to capture the suspected leader of a fuel-theft racket in the central state of Guanajuato.

"There's an operation by the Guanajuato government, with backing from the federal government and following the legal procedures (established by) the federal Attorney General's Office (FGR)," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his morning press conference.