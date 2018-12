The President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offers a press conference at the Treasury Hall of the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2018. Obrador will send to the Senate today a shortlist of possible ministers, two women and one man, who can replace Justice Jose Ramon Cossio, who finished his term in the Supreme Court. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offers a press conference at the Treasury Hall of the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2018. Obrador will send to the Senate today a shortlist of possible ministers, two women and one man, who can replace Justice Jose Ramon Cossio, who finished his term in the Supreme Court. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he will send to the Senate the names of three potential replacements to fill the vacancy on the country's Supreme Court left by the departure last week of Justice Jose Ramon Cossio.

The president announced the candidates during his daily morning news conference.