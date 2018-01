Photo provided by the Nuevo Leon state government showing Manuel Gonzalez Flores (c) speaking on Jan. 1, 2018, during a political event held in Monterrey, Mexico, upon his appointment as interim governor of Nuevo Leon state, temporarily replacing Jaime Rodriguez Calderon so that the latter may run in this year's presidential election as an independent candidate. EFE/Editorial Use Only

Manuel Gonzalez Flores on Monday took over the governorship of Mexico's Nuevo Leon state for the next six months so that the elected governor can run for president as an independent candidate.

Gonzalez took over for Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, known as "El bronco," until June 30, legislative sources said.