Some 2,000 teachers marched here Friday to once again show the Mexican government their dissatisfaction with what they see as a reluctance to completely undo the 2013 overhaul of education.

It was the latest in a series of protests organized by the militant CNTE teachers union, which says that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to replace the program enacted by predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto six years ago does not go far enough.