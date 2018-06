The attorney general of the Mexican state of Michoacan, Jose Martin Godoy (C), holds a press conference on Monday, June 25, in Morelia, the state capital. EFE-EPA/Ivan Villanueva

Michoacan state police take control of the western Mexican town of Ocampo on Monday, June 25, after arresting all 28 members of the local police in the wake of the assassination of a mayoral candidate. EFE-EPA/Ivan Villanueva

All 28 members of the police force in the western Mexican town of Ocampo were taken into custody after the murder of a mayoral candidate, the Michoacan state Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The municipal police, including the chief, were detained Sunday on suspicion of ties to organized crime, the AG Office said.