The director of Baja California's State Citizen Security Force, David Amaury Salas Sanchez, is interviewed by Efe on 5 September 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

The sharp rise in fentanyl distribution in this northwestern city, where it is estimated to have skyrocketed this year by 333 percent in the tourist zone, has put authorities on alert on both sides of the United States-Mexico border.

That alarming figure is based on the confiscation of 269 kilograms (590 pounds) of that potent opioid in the year's first eight months by the northwestern state of Baja California's Public Security Secretariat.