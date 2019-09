US President Donald J. Trump attends a press briefing at the White House's Oval Office in Washington DC, USA, Sept. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A handout picture shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) and Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (L) during a call with US President Donald Trump at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/OFFICE OF THE MEXICAN PRESIDENT

The president of Mexico on Wednesday said he had held a telephone conversation with his United States counterpart in which both leaders expressed their willingness to maintain a bilateral relationship based on friendship and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a Twitter message that the phone chat with Donald Trump had been "good." EFE-EPA