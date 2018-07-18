A file photo showing Dr. Jose Manuel Mireles, former leader of a self-defense force in the state of Michoacan, speaking to the press in Uruapan, Mexico, June 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Ivan Villanueva

One of the founders of the self-defense forces that took up arms in the western Mexican state of Michoacan to confront organized crime said Wednesday that a judge acquitted him on the gun possession charge for which he spent three years in prison.

"I was accused of fabricated crimes when I decided to save my town. Knowing this, I kept fighting. I spent time in prison and now, at last, after this political persecution, the judiciary has declared me innocent and cleared me of every accusation," Dr. Jose Manuel Mireles said on Twitter.