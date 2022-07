Mexico's Esther Morales poses during an interview with Efe on 11 July 2022 outside her tamale shop in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

After nine deportations and 20 years in the United States, Esther Morales now lives permanently in Mexico's northern border region and heads up a project that offers hot meals to stranded migrants.

Aware of the needs at migrant shelters, particularly acute now due to US restrictions that make it harder for asylum seekers to make their way across the border, Morales launched her "Comida calientita" (Hot Food) initiative in 2016 and began delivering meals to those establishments once a month.