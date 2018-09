Maria took her four children, left her house and entered one of the two secret shelters for mistreated women in Ciudad Juarez, on the US-Mexico border, where now she is trying to leave behind the 17 years of domestic violence she endured.

"I suffered psychological and physical violence, humiliations, being pushed around, I couldn't go out, I couldn't put on outfits, there was nothing more for me than to stay locked up in the house," Maria told EFE in the National Shelters Network center.