Sex workers march on the occasion of the International Workers' Day, to demand the improvement of the working conditions, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Thousands march on the occasion of the International Workers' Day, to demand the improvement of the working conditions, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican workers marked May Day with a march and rally here Tuesday where the chief complaint was about the low levels of pay in the Aztec nation.

Mexico's minimum salary is "sufficient, if you don't mind living in poverty," Javier Gutierrez, leader of the youth wing of the CTM labor federation, said at the end of the International Workers' Day procession in Mexico City.