File photo taken on March 1, 2018 at the Cabañas Cultural Institute: Distinguished Mexican writer Fernando del Paso died here Wednesday, his family told EFE. He was 83. EPA/EFE/Carlos Zepeda/FILE

Distinguished Mexican writer Fernando del Paso died here Wednesday, his family told EFE. He was 83.

"Yes, sadly I confirm the death of my father at 9:05 am today, Wednesday, Nov. 14," daughter Paulina del Paso said.