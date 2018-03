A view on March 19, 2018, of a lot in Mexico City's Roma district where an office building collapsed as a result of a powerful earthquake six months earlier. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

A view on March 19, 2018, of a lot in Mexico City where a factory collapsed a a result of a powerful earthquake six months earlier. EPA-EFE/STR

Hundreds of people affected by a pair of powerful earthquakes in September 2017 demonstrated on March 19, 2018, to demand greater assistance. EPA-EFE/Jorge Núñez

Hundreds of people affected last fall by a pair of powerful earthquakes held a demonstration in Mexico's capital to demand greater support.

Monday's protest coincided with the six-month anniversary of a Sept. 19, 2017, temblor that left 366 dead nationwide, including 238 fatalities in this capital.