The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador briefing reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City on Thursday, 26 November 2020. EFE/Presidencia de Mexico/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexicans will react responsibly to the legalization of recreational marijuana, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

"If something is authorized, something is permitted, then people act with responsibility. And I believe that will happen with this new legislation on the use of marijuana," the president, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily session with reporters.